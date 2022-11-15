Shraddha Murder Case: Cops Looking For Weapon Used in Chopping Body

WEB DESK

In the gruesome incident, a 28-year-old man, Aftab Ameen Poonawala was arrested on November 11 for allegedly strangulating his 26-year-old live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces and dumping them across Delhi’s Mehrauli forest for over 18 days. He was nabbed by the police after his girlfriend Shraddha Madan’s father filed a missing person complaint with the Mumbai police.

What happen so far in about the heinous crime-

The victim’s father has demanded a death sentence for the accused. “We demand death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police & probe moving in right direction. Sharaddha was close to her uncle, didn’t talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab. I lodged the 1st complaint in Vasai,” ANI quoted Shraddha’s father Vikas Walker saying.

Police said they are searching for the murder weapon which was used to chop her body parts.

Aftab operated Shraddha’s Instagram account until June to give the impression that she is alive, police added.

He dumped her phone, her last location is being traced so that it can be retrieved.

Shraddha and Aftab’s common friend is to be questioned by the police.

Police revealed that Poonawala continued to meet several women on the dating app after killing Walkar.

He slept in the same room every day where he had chopped the vimtic’s body to avoid raising suspicion.

He will be taken to his Delhi home by the cops to re-create the crime scene.

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app in Mumbai in 2019.

After her family did not approve of their relationship, the couple eloped to Delhi and began a live-in relationship.

They arrived in Delhi on May 8. They first spent a day in a hotel and a few days in a hostel before moving into an apartment in the Mehrauli neighborhood on May 15.

On May 18, Aftab brutally killed her and chopped off her body after they had an argument over their wedding. He revealed to the police that Shraddha was pressuring him into a marriage which would often lead to frequent fights between them.

The accused brought a refrigerator where he kept his partner’s dismembered remains for 18 days before disposing of them.

Every day after 2 am he would dump the body parts in the forest areas. Cops are still looking for the body parts, they have found 14 parts as of now.

In September, Shraddha’s friend told her brother that there was no contact with her for 2.5 months. Her father filed a missing person complaint in Mumbai on October 12 after he failed to contact her as well.

He was called for questioning by the Mumbai police on November 3, where he told the cops that the victim has moved out of the home after a fight.

He was arrested from his house in Chhatarpur Pahadi on November 11.

Trained as a chef, he took inspiration from the drama series ‘Dexter’ on how to dispose of the body.

‘Aftab used to see her face after keeping head in fridge’, says report

New details are coming out of the closet with every passing hour in the Shraddha Walker murder case that has shocked the nation. As the police attempts join the dots of the gory murder case, details emerging on the basis of accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala’s statement to the cops have kept the media busy since last couple of days.

The Delhi Police, investigating the Shraddha Walkar murder case, is now probing if accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala had rented a flat in Delhi’s Chhatarpur as part of a conspiracy to kill her. Aftab was arrested for killing his girlfriend Shraddha, chopping her body into 35 pieces, and disposing them as the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case.

The police revealed Aftab was a food blogger who used to work at a call centre in the national capital. The couple had frequent fights, they said.

The accused and the victim, who met on a dating site, were in a relationship since 2019 and moved to Delhi this year, police sources told news agency ANI. Prior to this, they were in Maharashtra.

They used to travel to various places together and went to hill stations in March-April, said police. In May, they travelled to Himachal Pradesh where they met a man who lived in Delhi’s Chhatarpur. After shifting to Delhi, they had initially stayed at the man’s flat, reports said.

Later, Aftab rented a flat in Chhatarpur and shifted there with Shraddha. She was reportedly strangled to death on May 18 in the Chhatarpur flat. The police found that the flat was taken on rent only a few days before the murder.