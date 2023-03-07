इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2023 12:30:50      انڈین آواز
Shotgun World Cup: Indian shooters Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Ganemat Sekhon to shoot two more rounds today

AMN

AMN

Indian top shotgun trap shooters Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Ganemat Sekhon will shoot two more rounds of 25 targets today in the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Shotgun 2023, eyeing to claim one of the eight qualifying spots.

The shot gunners got-off to a good start in the ISSF campaign 2023 yesterday at Doha, Qatar. Khan shot 74 out of 75 targets, while Sekhon shot 71 out of 75 targets on day one of the qualifications. Khan’s position was 7th in the men’s qualification while Ganemat Sekhon stood 10th in the women’s skeet qualifying round.

Two other Indians Darshna Rathore and Maheshwari Chauhan stuck scores of 71, wherein Rathore stood at 17th and Chauhan at 20th position on countback.

