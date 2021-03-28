High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
इंडियन आवाज़     29 Mar 2021 02:52:10      انڈین آواز

Shooting World Cup; Vijayveer / Tejaswini win Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Gold

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Another mixed pair and another Gold.  Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswini repeated the script in the 25M Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event ,as they defeated  compatriots Gurpreet Singh and Abhidnya Ashok Patil 9-1 in one sided final on the penultimate day of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage at  Dr Karni Singh Shooting range here on Saturday. 

This was 13thgold medal for the hosts and  with eight silver and six bronze medals also in the kitty, India’ tops the leaderboard  with   27 medals. USA  with  7 medals-h three gold, three silver and one bronze is second . Italy is third with two gold and two bronze medals, while Denmark is fourth with two gold and one bronze .

In the second final of the day, the Italian pair of Alessia Iezzi and Valerio Grazini claimed  gold in the Trap Mixed Team competition, defeating  Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova and Adrian Drobny 39-36 in the final. The Trap Mixed Team is an Olympic discipline.

 Sreyashi Singh and Kynan Chenai, had made it through to the bronze medal match in the Trap Mixed Team, after shooting 141 out of 150 in the qualification round. They finished  fourth among 13 teams and faced the Turkish pairing of Yavuz Ilnam and Safiye Sariturk for a shot at a World Cup medal.

However, the Turkish pair, riding on a brilliant performance by Yavuz, who shot down 23 out of the allotted 25 targets, claimed the bronze, with the final scoreline reading 38-35 in their favour, after 50 shots.

Three finals  are schedule on Sunday. The first final is the 25M Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men competition while the World Cup ends with two Shotgun finals, namely the Trap Team Women and Men competitions.

The Indian Awaaz