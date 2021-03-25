Tours to Argentina, Germany helped players to be prepared for Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Skipper Savita
Democracy murdered in Bihar: Congress
United States, Europe pledge deeper cooperation to counter China
PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Bangladesh
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Mar 2021 01:11:13      انڈین آواز

Shooting World Cup: Indian Women Pistol Team Win Gold

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi  / New Delhi

Sports Pistol trio  Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker and Chinki Yadav, struck gold  in the Women’s 25M Pistol Team event, in the ISSF Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun World Cup stage, New Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Thrusday.This was India’s 10thgold of this world cup and they continue to lead the table with 21 medals, including six silver and five bronze medals.

All three Tokyo Olympics quota winners, who  made clean sweep for India in the individual competition on Wednesday,  downed Poland 17-7 in the Team gold medal match  today

 Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat  led  the charge  as she shot a series of five out of five hits (seven) out of the 12 five-shot series required to win the gold.

The first to 16 points wins the match. Two points are awarded to the team winning one five-shot series which each of the three-team members has to shoot. Both teams get one point in case of a tied series.

 In the 50M Rifle 3 Positions Team Women, India lost  to Poland 43-47 in a close encounter to settle for silver.

The team had to go through two rounds of qualification before reaching the gold medal match. In the first round where every team member had to shoot 15-shots in each of the three Kneeling, Prone and Standing positions, India shot a total of 1304 out of 1350 to finish fourth out of eight teams. 

In the second qualification round, each team member shot 10-shots in each position, and here India finished with a combined 864, which was second to Poland who shot 872. Hungary was third with 857 and Indonesia was fourth with 856.

This took India to the gold medal match with Poland as Hungary squared up with Indonesia for the bronze medal match.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Para Shooter Sidhartha Babu claims bronze; India finish with 7 medals

AMN / Al Ain (UAE) Para shooter Sidhartha Babu claimed a bronze as India ended their campaign with seven me ...

Shooting World Cup: Indian Women Pistol Team Win Gold

Harpal Singh Bedi  / New Delhi Sports Pistol trio  Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker and Chinki Yadav, struc ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz