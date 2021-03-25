Shooting World Cup: Indian Women Pistol Team Win Gold

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Sports Pistol trio Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker and Chinki Yadav, struck gold in the Women’s 25M Pistol Team event, in the ISSF Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun World Cup stage, New Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Thrusday.This was India’s 10thgold of this world cup and they continue to lead the table with 21 medals, including six silver and five bronze medals.

All three Tokyo Olympics quota winners, who made clean sweep for India in the individual competition on Wednesday, downed Poland 17-7 in the Team gold medal match today

Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat led the charge as she shot a series of five out of five hits (seven) out of the 12 five-shot series required to win the gold.

The first to 16 points wins the match. Two points are awarded to the team winning one five-shot series which each of the three-team members has to shoot. Both teams get one point in case of a tied series.

In the 50M Rifle 3 Positions Team Women, India lost to Poland 43-47 in a close encounter to settle for silver.

The team had to go through two rounds of qualification before reaching the gold medal match. In the first round where every team member had to shoot 15-shots in each of the three Kneeling, Prone and Standing positions, India shot a total of 1304 out of 1350 to finish fourth out of eight teams.

In the second qualification round, each team member shot 10-shots in each position, and here India finished with a combined 864, which was second to Poland who shot 872. Hungary was third with 857 and Indonesia was fourth with 856.

This took India to the gold medal match with Poland as Hungary squared up with Indonesia for the bronze medal match.