Shooting; Saurabh, Manu win T1 Air Pistol trials,Saurabh beats world record in finals

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 15 January; Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary (UP) and Manu Bhaker (Haryana) won the T1 Men’s and Women’s 10M Air Pistol trials respectively, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Friday.

In the National Shooting trials, world number 4 Saurabh, and world number 2 Manu, topped their qualification rounds, and then won the finals.

Saurabh shot awesome 590 in the 60-shot qualification round, before erasing the world record with stunning 246.9. North Korea’s Kim Song Guk holds the finals world record with a score of 246.5.

In the Women section Manu shot 580 in qualifying which was enough to give her the top spot. She then shot 239.3 to win the finals. Tamil Nadu’s Shri Nivetha came second, while U.P.’s Neha came third.