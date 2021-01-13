Shooting; Nishchal wins second (T2) Women’s 3P trials

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi
Haryana’s Nishchal, out gunned Olympic quota holders Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant , to win the T2 Women’s 3P trials, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in Delhi on Tuesday.
Nishchal shot 459.1, to best T1 winner Tejaswini Sawant, who had to settle for second place this time with 458.1.
Sawant still managed to beat fellow Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota holder Anjum Moudgil for a second time in two days. The Punjab girl finishing third with an effort of 447.8 in the finals.
In T1 Trap trials. Lakshay Sheoran and Rajeshwari Kumari were leading after the first three rounds of Day 1, in the Men’s and Women’s sections respectively.
Aakash Khushwaha and Kirti Gupta were leading in the Junior Men’s and Women’s sections.