Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
Govt terms media Report on NIOS as a report with distorted facts
S. Jaishankar to visit in Bangladesh march 4
President Kovind receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2021 10:40:45      انڈین آواز

Shooting ; Indian Trap Mixed Teams fail at Cairo World Cup

Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

Indian shooters flop show continued as two trap mixed teams fell by the way sides at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage in Cairo,

Luck deserted Rajeshwari Kumari and Lakshay Sheoran at crucial moments as they shot rounds of 21 each in the medal round to finish sixth and without medal in the trap Mixed Team competition

Rajeshwari and Lakshay did well in early rounds and were second to make it the final but then collapsed in the crucial round.

Second team of Manisha Keer and Kynan Chenai shot a total of 133 to finish in ninth place out of 14 teams.

Russia and the hosts made it to the gold medal match with qualifying round tallies of 139 and 138 out of 150 respectively, while teams from Slovakia and Spain with scores of 137 and 136 each, made the bronze medal match. The Indian pair finished with 135.

India have so far picked up one medal, a bronze, in the Men’s Skeet Team competition. Russia has dominated the World Cup stage with three golds and a total of six medals so far.

Thursday is the last day of the competition.

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Mixed luck for India, Sharath wins, Sathiyan bows out of the WTT Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi It was day of mixed luck for Indian paddlers as Achanta Sharath Kamal opened his campaign ...

Boxing: Kaushik, Husamuddin record easy wins on way to quarters at Boxam International Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (63Kg) and  Mohamme ...

خبرنامہ

آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی جذبہ ہے نہ کہ صرف ایک اقتصادی مہم: وزیر اعظم مودی

WEB DESK جناب مودی نے زور دے کر کہا کہ آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کووڈ ٹیکہ لگوایا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلّی کے ایمس میں کووڈ-ا ...

کووڈ 19 ٹیکہ کاری مہم کا دوسرا مرحلہ شروع،بزرگ شہریوں کی ٹیکہ کاری

WEB DESK کووڈ-اُنیس سے بچاﺅ کیلئے ٹیکہ کاری کی ملک گیر مہم‘ جس ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

The Indian Awaaz