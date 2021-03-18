PM Modi cautions against wastage of COVID-19 vaccine
Shooting; chance for Indian Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol squad, to grab 16thOlympic quota to the country

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 17 March : About 294 shooters from 53 countries will be seen in action at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage, scheduled for March 18-29, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) in New Delhi.

This is the first multi-nation Olympic sporting event of this scale anywhere in the world, post the Covid-19 pandemic and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh, on Wednesday exuded confidence of conducting it successfully.

Talking to the media Raninder Singh said “We wish everyone all the very best and in particular, our Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol squad, who have the opportunity to deliver the 16thOlympic quota to the country,”,

He said “The eyes of the entire Olympic sporting world will be on us and therefore there is a great responsibility as well. Thankfully, the Government of India, Sports ministry the Sports Authority of India have all stood by us in every aspect, thereby boosting our confidence.

We are indebted for their support and hope that this sets a benchmark for other nations to follow. This united effort by Team India is sure to deliver a successful World Cup. ”

“All Covid protocols and safety-measures have been put in place and we are all looking forward to some exciting matches, with several world class and legendary Shooters lining up against our Indian stars. It has been a very difficult time for our athletes, given there were almost no competitions to speak of for almost a year, but we believe they are professionals and the best in the world, so will comeback strong.

The media conference was also the several members of the Indian Shooting squad and many including seniors like Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant as well as youngsters like Manu Bhaker, opined that the lockdown had in a way turned beneficial for them as they had found time to focus on aspects like strength and skills, which they lacked earlier due to back to back competitions.

The first qualifying rounds of the ISSF World Cup, New Delhi, 2021, begin on Friday, March 19, with the first finals scheduled for Saturday, March 20,

