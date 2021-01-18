World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Shooting: Bhavesh and Aakanksha win on last day of trials

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Bhavesh Shekhawat (Rajasthan) and Aakanksha Bansal (CISF) emerged victorious in the Men’s and Women’s 25M Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) T2 competitions, as the National Shooting trials concluded at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Monday.

Bhavesh shot 32 in the finals, local challenger Arpit Goel came second with a score of 27 while Haryana’s Adarsh Singh was placed third with 23.

Army marksman and T1 Men’s RFP winner Gurpreet Singh won the qualifying round yet again with a score of 580. Bhavesh qualified sixth with 576.

However Gurpreet ended poor fifth with score of 19 in the finals..

In the Women’s event, Aakanksha shot 548 to emerge the winner after the Precision and Rapid Fire rounds. Uttar Pradesh’s Arunima Gaur was second with 544. Haryana’s Tejaswi was third with 542.

On Sunday,Gurpreet Singh had won the 25M Rapid Fire Pistol T1 competitions.

It was a Services 1-2-3 as fellow Army man Neeraj Kumar and the Air Force’s Shivam Shukla emerged second and third in the finals.

After topping qualification with a score of 580, Gurpreet shot 21 to win in a low-scoring final. Neeraj was second both in qualifying (577) and in the final (20).

