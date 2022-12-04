Shooter Rudrankksh Patil clinches ISSF President’s Cup in Egypt

AMN

AIIndian shooter Rudrankksh Patil has clinched the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President’s Cup held in Cairo, Egypt. He defeated Italy’s Danilo Sollazzo in the 10-metre rifle play-off by 16-8.

Athletes from 42 nations representing 43 ISSF Member Federations from all continents are taking part in this competition, which is being held since November 28 and concludes today.

18-year-old Rudrankksh Patil also bagged India’s first quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics, when he clinched a gold in the men’s 10-metre air rifle in the ISSF Rifle-Pistol World Championships 2022 also held in Cairo in October this year.