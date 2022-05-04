Shocking, Two tribal men lynched on suspicion of killing cow in Madhya Pradesh

WEB DESK

A group of 20 men went to the home of the tribals and accused them of killing a cow, the police said. Then they allegedly beat the two men brutally. Both died while they were being taken to hospital

Two tribal men were beaten to death on suspicion of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district. Another was left injured by the attackers, which numbered some 20, reports NDTV quoting locl police.

According to report a group of 20 men went to the home of the tribals and accused them of killing a cow, the police said. Then they allegedly beat the two men brutally. Both died while they were being taken to hospital.

Congress MLA Arjun Singh Kakodia sat in protest on Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway, demanding action against the accused. The Seoni police chief and other officials have visited the home of the tribals.

The police said 20 people have been charged, six of them with murder.

“Two tribal men have died. It was alleged a group of 15-20 people went to the victims’ house, accused them of killing a cow and assaulted them. The two men died while being taken to hospital and another had minor injuries,” Additional Superintendent of Police SK Maravi said.

“A case of murder has been registered…police teams are searching for the accused. Some of the accused are named (in the complaint) and others are unidentified. We have taken two-three suspects into custody. Some 12 kg of meat has been found in the victims’ house,” Mr Maravi said.

The complainant Brajesh Batti, who was injured in the attack, said the mob brutally thrashed the two tribals, Sampat Batti and Dhansa, with sticks and when he went there, he too was beaten up.

The Congress has demanded a high-level inquiry and swift action.

“I demand from the government that strict action be taken against the culprits by announcing a high-level inquiry into this incident. All possible help should be given to the families of the victims and arrangements for treatment of the injured man at government expense,” Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, adding some locals have claimed that the Bajrang Dal was linked to the incident.

Kamal Nath claimed the National Crime Records Bureau data showed Madhya Pradesh had the highest number of crimes against tribals.