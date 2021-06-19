Govt not in favour of banning any social media platform
Kim Jong-un acknowledges ‘tense’ food situation in North Korea
Defence Minister dedicates 12 road projects of BRO to the nation..
China seeking to control bodies like WHO and Interpol: UK parliament panel
19 Jun 2021

‘Shocking’ docu on Delhi pollution makes it to Cannes Special section

By Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi

While no Indian film could make it to the Official Competition and the Un Certain Regard sections of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, Rahul Jain’s “shocking documentary” on New Delhi’s pollution, titled “Invisible Demons”, has made it to a special section on films highlighting global environmental concerns, the festival has announced.

“In 2021 and given the urgency of the situation, protecting the environment is at the heart of the Festival de Cannes’ preoccupations, reflected up to its Official Selection. The Selection was already bearing that mark, when in 2007, Al Gore was invited for his documentary An Inconvenient Truth that brought him an Oscar and to numerous other films, including those produced by Leonardo DiCaprio,” the festival said in its announcement.

The festival announcement said this about Jain’s documentary: “A shocking documentary about pollution in New Delhi, India, and the “invisible demons” that are the fine particles. Rahul Jain’s camera tries to breathe as it makes its way through this ecological hell, giving us both something to see and something to think about.”

“While the Festival has taken a series of measures, the ecology of hope will also feature on the screens of the Croisette. As a way of embodying this commitment, the 74th edition of the Festival de Cannes has chosen an ephemeral selection of films on the environment,” it said.

The package features one fiction film and six documentaries. The other films in the package are “La Croisade” (The Crusade) by Louis Garrel (France) and co-written by the late Jean-Claude Carrière, “Marcher sur l’eau” (Above Water) by Aïssa Maïga (Niger-France), “Animal” by Cyril Dion (France), “I Am So Sorry” by Zhao Liang (China), “Bigger Than Us” by Flore Vasseur (France), and “La Panthère des neiges” by Marie Amiguet (France).

Meanwhile, “A Night of Knowing”, the new feature film by FTII alumi Payal Kapadia, whose short film “Afternoon Clouds” competed in the student film section Cinefondation in 2017, will be screened at the prestigious sidebar section Directors’ Fortnight, that runs parallel to the main Cannes Film Festival.

India mourns demise of Milkha Singh

Tributes pour in for different quarters after demise of Indian sprint legend Flying Sikh Milkha Singh A ...

Manpreet Singh to lead 16-member Indian Hockey team at Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Friday named 11 Olympic debutants in its 16-member men's squa ...

Rani Rampal to lead 16-member Indian Women’s hockey team at Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace striker Rani Rampal on Thursday was retained to lead the Indian Wome ...

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

