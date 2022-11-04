FreeCurrencyRates.com

Shiva Thapa in quarters of Asian Elite Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi 

New Delhi, 4 November : Five- time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa chalked out a hard-fought win Mongolia’s Byambatsogt Tuguldur to move into the quarter finals of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

 In the pre-quarter final bout Thapa (63.5kg) and Byambatsogt Tuguldur went toe-to-toe since the beginning with their aggressive approach and landed some heavy blows on each other making it a very close contest.
In the end, it was the distinguished Indian boxer’s experience and quick movement that helped him prevail over the opponent and secure a 3:2 victory by split decision in this fiercely contested bout.

Thapa will now take on the winner of the bout between Haidara Alasaly and Minsu Choi in the quarter finals.

 Ananta Chopade (54kg) and Etash Khan (60kg) will be in action against Japan’s Tanaka Shogo and Thailand’s Khunatip Pudnich respectively in their pre-quarter finals bout.

Seven Indian women pugilists including Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina will be kicking off their campaign from the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

Lovlina, who has changed her weight category from 69kg will be playing her first international tournament in the 75kg weight category as she takes to the ring against the 2016 World Champion, Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan.

The six other boxers who will be in action are Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg) and Pooja (70kg).

The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.

