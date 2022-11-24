Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray in Patna, meets Nitish, Tejashwi

A Hoda / Patna

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday visted the Bihar capital where he met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the latter’s deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Thackeray, whose father Uddhav had snapped ties with the BJP a few years ago, arrived here, accompanied by party colleagues Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, and drove straight to the residence of Yadav, with whom he has been known to be in touch for some time.

Yadav presented the former Maharashtra minister with books based on the life of his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad.

The chemistry between the two young leaders, both in their early 30s, was in marked contrast with one who wore his Maratha pride and Hindutva, and other, an earthy Bihari who has always sworn by secularism.

The two young leaders thereafter met Nitish Kumar, who lives right across the street. Kumar, whose JD(U) had risked a split, allegedly engineered by the BJP, like the one suffered by the Sena in Maharashtra, has become a vocal proponent of “opposition unity” since he joined the “Mahagathbandhan”, stripping the saffron party of power in the state.