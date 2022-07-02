Shiromani Akali Dal to support NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu

AMN

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced to support NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced this after meeting of the office-bearers of the party at Chandigarh.

Mr Badal said that despite differences with BJP on some issues, they have decided to support the NDA Presidential candidate as the SAD always worked for the poor and weaker sections of the society. He said that they cannot go with Congress-backed candidate.

Earlier Ms Murmu met Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in Chandigarh and sought their support in Presidential elections. Ms Murmu also met Haryana BJP-JJP MLAs and MPs and Punjab BJP leaders.

She was welcomed by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana BJP chief Om Parkash Dhankar and Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma at Haryana Bhawan in Chandigarh.