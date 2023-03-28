Shipment of third-generation Leopard-2 tanks from the country sent to Ukraine said German defence ministry

WEB DESK

The German defence ministry announced that the first shipment of third-generation Leopard-2 tanks from the country has been sent to Ukraine. Eighteen third-generation cutting-edge main battle tanks were delivered after Ukrainian crews were trained to use them. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said, the tanks could make a decisive contribution on the front lines.

Meanwhile, Ukranian local media reported that Challenger-2 tanks from the UK have also reached in the country.

Ukraine has been calling for more modern vehicles and weapon systems for months.