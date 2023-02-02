इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 01:35:13      انڈین آواز
Shilpa Bhatta of the Sleep Company hail Union Budget

AMN / WEB DESK

Ms Shilpa Bhatta, the CFO of the Sleep Company has hailed the union Budget 2023-24 presented by finance minister.

In a statement Ms Bhatta said, “We are thrilled with the announcements made in the 2023 budget; it truly shows the government’s commitment to supporting start-ups in India. One of the biggest problems we face as an ecommerce player is relatively longer delivery timelines which leads to higher cancellation and return rate. The government’s focus on improving regional connectivity by developing 50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advance landing groundings is a welcome step. This step will be instrumental in shortening the delivery timelines for our customers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and achieving our larger aim of being present in every Indian home.”

The Sleep Company is India’s leading comfort innovation company and the creator of the revolutionary patented SmartGRID mattress. Founded in 2019 by husband-wife duo Priyanka and Harshil Salot, the company aims to offer customers the best sleeping experience

