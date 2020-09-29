Shekhar Kapur appointed president of FTII Society & chairman of FTII Governing Council

WEB DESK

Noted Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been named as the President of Film and Television Institute of India, FTII Society and Chairman of Governing Council of FTII.

Mr Kapur has directed several films, many of which are critically acclaimed. The Movies include Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen and Elizabeth.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, Mr Kapur, who has a vast experience, will add more value to the Institute. He expressed confidence that everybody will welcome his appointment