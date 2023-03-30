Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed as Vice-President of UAE

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made a significant announcement regarding the country’s leadership. With the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed as the UAE Vice-President, and the incumbent Vice president Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will also continue in the same role.



Sheikh Mansour has been a vital part of the UAE’s political landscape since 2004, when he was appointed as Minister of Presidential Affairs. He has played a key role in overseeing the Presidential Court and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, as well as chairing several government institutions, including the Ministerial Development Council and the Emirates Investment Authority.



The new Vice-President is also the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and a member of the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council. He has served on the boards of numerous investment institutions, including the National Archives, Abu Dhabi Development Fund, Board of Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.