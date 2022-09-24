Shashi Tharoor throws his hat for AICC President

ARC / New Delhi

As the nomination process for electing All India Congress Committee President kicks off today, senior congress leader and fourth time MP from kerala’s Thiruananthpuram constituency Mr Shashi Tharoor is the first leader in the congress party to throws his hat.

Mr Tharoor, member of G 23 group in the congress party has raised his voice on numerous occasion demanding internal democracy in the party.

Before joining congress party in 2004 Mr Sashi Tharoor served at the United Nation and contested election for UN Secretary-General post.

Mr Tharoor a distinguished author and a eloquent speaker has quoted many controversies in the past but he has his own charm in the intellectual circle and also in the congress party.

Interestingly, no member from Gandhi family is likely to fill nomination form for the AICC President this time.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot is also likely to fill nomination form on Sep 26.

According to the source, The nomination form was collected by his representative after submitting authority letter on behalf of the candidate, said a source.

As per the provisions of the Election for Congress President, 10 State PCC delegates propose the name for the candidate in the nomination form.

Candidate can choose any proposer and he or she can sign the nomination form as a proposer from any state.

Around 9500 delegates will elect the next AICC President.

The nomination process will end on September 30 and on October 1 scrutiny will take place along with withdrawal if more that two candidates are in the fray then election will be held on Oct 17.