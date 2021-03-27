Tours to Argentina, Germany helped players to be prepared for Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Skipper Savita
Shashi Tharoor says “Sorry”, after knowing PM Modi mentioned Indira Gandhi’s role in Bangladesh liberation

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor today apologised for getting some of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s views on the Bangladesh war wrong.

He admitted his mistake saying it was based on the “quick reading” of headlines and tweeted “sorry”.

Tharoor post came a day after he posted another one implying that PM Modi had not acknowledged former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s role in the liberation of the eastern wing of what was united Pakistan till 1971.

“I don’t mind admitting when I’m wrong,” Mr Tharoor wrote in the tweet today.

Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh to commemorate 50 years of the country’s independence, acknowledged the role of late PM Indira Gandhi for her “contribution” to the country’s freedom, according to media reports.

Yesterday he had posted a tweet with the remarks, “International education: our PM is giving Bangladesh a taste of Indian ‘fake news’. The absurdity is that everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh.”

His tweet was based on a news report which quoted PM Modi as saying that he had held a Satyagraha for Bangladesh’s liberation and had been even jailed for it.

