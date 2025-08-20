Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Share Bazar Aug 20: शेयर बाज़ार: बेंचमार्क इक्विटी सूचकांक लगातार पांचवें दिन बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए

Aug 20, 2025

BIZ DESK

घरेलू बेंचमार्क इक्विटी सूचकांक आज आईटी शेयरों में खरीदारी के कारण मामूली बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए। दोनों सूचकांकों ने लगातार पांचवें सत्र में अपनी जीत का सिलसिला जारी रखा। सेंसेक्स 213 अंक या 0.26% बढ़कर 81,858 पर बंद हुआ और निफ्टी 70 अंक या 0.28% की बढ़त के साथ 25,051 पर बंद हुआ। बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज में व्यापक बाजार सूचकांक भी सकारात्मक दायरे में बंद हुए। मिड-कैप सूचकांक में 0.4% और स्मॉल-कैप सूचकांक में 0.3% की वृद्धि हुई।

सेंसेक्स में 30 में से 15 कंपनियों के शेयर बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए। शीर्ष लाभ पाने वालों में, इंफोसिस में लगभग 3.9% की वृद्धि हुई, टीसीएस में 2.7% की और हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर में लगभग ढाई प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी हुई। शीर्ष पिछड़ने वालों में, भारत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स लिमिटेड में 2.1% की गिरावट आई, बजाज फाइनेंस 1.6% गिरा और टाटा मोटर्स में डेढ़ प्रतिशत की गिरावट आई। बीएसई में 21 में से 14 सेक्टोरल सूचकांक सकारात्मक दायरे में बंद हुए। शीर्ष लाभ पाने वालों में, फोकस्ड आईटी 2.7%, आईटी 2.6% और टेक 2.2% से अधिक बढ़ा। शीर्ष पिछड़ने वालों में, फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेज के साथ-साथ बैंकेक्स दोनों में 0.33% की गिरावट आई, हेल्थकेयर 0.2% नीचे आया और ऑयल एंड गैस के साथ-साथ एनर्जी में 0.1% से अधिक की गिरावट आई। बीएसई में समग्र बाजार की स्थिति सकारात्मक थी, क्योंकि 2,343 कंपनियों के शेयरों में बढ़ोतरी हुई और 1,725 कंपनियों के शेयरों में गिरावट आई, जबकि 167 कंपनियों के शेयरों में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ।

Large-Cap Movers: IT Leads, Financials Lag

Out of the 30 Sensex constituents, 15 stocks closed in the green.

  • Infosys emerged as the top gainer, surging 3.9% on strong institutional buying and expectations of margin expansion.
  • TCS followed closely with a gain of 2.7%, while Hindustan Unilever rose 2.5%, aided by improved rural demand forecasts.

On the flip side, the session saw pressure on some heavyweight stocks:

  • Bharat Electronics Limited slipped 2.1%,
  • Bajaj Finance lost 1.6%, and
  • Tata Motors ended lower by 1.5%, dragged down by weak global auto sales data.

Sectoral Performance: IT and Teck in Spotlight

The sectoral indices on the BSE painted a largely positive picture with 14 of the 21 sectoral indices closing in green.

Top Performing Sectors:

  • Focused IT soared 2.7%,
  • IT Index gained 2.6%, and
  • Teck (Technology) advanced over 2.2%, reflecting investor confidence in digital transformation trends and robust deal pipelines.

Underperforming Sectors:

  • Financial Services and Bankex each declined 0.33%, amid cautious commentary from global credit agencies on asset quality.
  • Healthcare slipped 0.2%, and
  • Oil & Gas as well as Energy sectors dipped by over 0.1% amid concerns of weakening crude oil demand.

Broader Market Stays Positive

The broader market too echoed the positive sentiment:

  • The BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.4%
  • The Small-Cap index added 0.3%

Market breadth remained firmly positive:

  • 2,343 stocks advanced
  • 1,725 stocks declined
  • 167 stocks ended flat
MARKETS AUG 20: Sensex Climbs 213 Points, Nifty Up 70 on IT Sector Buying

