Sharad Pawar expels two MPs, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from NCP

National President of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar today disqualified Members of Parliament (MPs), Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Pawar announced his decision to remove the names of Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP for anti-party activities. In a letter, NCP working president Supriya Sule recommended disciplinary action against MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare indulging in anti-party activities.

Earlier, the NCP’s State Discipline Committee passed a resolution to move disqualification proceedings against Ajit Pawar and his eight supporting MLAs, who joined the BJP-Shiv Sena Government yesterday.

Addressing a press conference today, Sharad Pawar said “I have past experiences of MLAs leaving the party but results will be good in future. Sharad Pawar also said he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by the actions of a few leaders.