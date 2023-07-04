इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jul 2023 01:35:57      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sharad Pawar expels two MPs, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from NCP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

National President of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar today disqualified Members of Parliament (MPs), Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Pawar announced his decision to remove the names of Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP for anti-party activities. In a letter, NCP working president Supriya Sule recommended disciplinary action against MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare indulging in anti-party activities.

Earlier, the NCP’s State Discipline Committee passed a resolution to move disqualification proceedings against Ajit Pawar and his eight supporting MLAs, who joined the BJP-Shiv Sena Government yesterday.

Addressing a press conference today, Sharad Pawar said “I have past experiences of MLAs leaving the party but results will be good in future. Sharad Pawar also said he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by the actions of a few leaders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart