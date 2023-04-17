Shaili Singh qualifies for Asian Games; logging 2nd longest jump in India’s history

AMN

At the Indian Grand Prix-4 in Bengaluru, Shaili Singh won in the women’s long jump. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Shaili on her win. In a series of tweets, Mr. Thakur said, with a personal best of 6.76 meters, she is now the holder of the 2nd longest jump in India’s history and has qualified for the Asian Games.

He said, Shaili’s win at the Indian Grand Prix-4 is a major milestone and will have a significant impact on the future of Indian sports. The Union Minister said Target Olympic Podium, TOP Scheme, Athlete Shaili has been training hard at NCOE Bangalore and her dedication and commitment to her sport are truly inspiring.