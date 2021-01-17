Shahnawaz Hussain to be an MLC in Bihar

AMN / PATNA
BJP has named former Union minister and BJP’s national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain as party MLC candidate from Bihar.
The announcement marks Hussain’s return to electoral politics, albeit to the state level.
Hussain, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur in Bihar in 2014, did not contest the 2019 polls and his nomination for the MLC elections is being perceived as his return to electoral politics.
In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he had held the civil aviation portfolio among other charges.
The party also named six more candidates for the legislative council polls in Uttar Pradesh.
They are Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Govind Narayan Shukla, Salil Bishnoi, Ashwini Tyagi, Dharmveer Prajapati and Surendra Chaudhary.
Polling for 12 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 28.
The win of BJP candidates in these seats is all but certain owing to the party’s strength in respective state assemblies.