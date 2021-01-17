World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award at IFFI Goa
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2021 03:58:47      انڈین آواز

Shahnawaz Hussain to be an MLC in Bihar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / PATNA

BJP has named former Union minister and BJP’s national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain as party MLC candidate from Bihar.

The announcement marks Hussain’s return to electoral politics, albeit to the state level.

Hussain, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur in Bihar in 2014, did not contest the 2019 polls and his nomination for the MLC elections is being perceived as his return to electoral politics.

In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he had held the civil aviation portfolio among other charges.
The party also named six more candidates for the legislative council polls in Uttar Pradesh.

They are Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Govind Narayan Shukla, Salil Bishnoi, Ashwini Tyagi, Dharmveer Prajapati and Surendra Chaudhary.

Polling for 12 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 28.

The win of BJP candidates in these seats is all but certain owing to the party’s strength in respective state assemblies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Lakshay sweeps Trap trial, as Haryana shooters dominate in Air Pistol

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Haryana's Lakshay Sheoran dominated the Trap trials, winning the T2 competiti ...

“Playing against Argentina will be a good test,” Women Hockey team skipper Rani

By Harpal Singh Bedi Skipper and ace striker Rani Rampaul feels that the believes the matches in Argentina ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!