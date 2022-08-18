Shahnawaz Hussain approaches Supreme Court against FIR order in rape case

AMN/ WEB DESK BJP leader and former minister Shahnawaz Hussain today approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order of registering an FIR against him in a rape case. Earlier the Delhi High Court has ordered the police to file an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in a 2018 rape case and has given a period of three months to complete the investigation. The Delhi High Court said after looking at the facts it was evident that the police were reluctant to file an FIR in the case. The court also said the lower court had rejected the police argument and observed that the woman's complaint made a case for a cognizable offence. In January 2018, a Delhi-based woman filed a petition in the lower court to file an FIR against Hussain. She alleged that the BJP leader had raped her and threatened to kill her.