FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2022 07:23:24      انڈین آواز

Shahnawaz Hussain approaches Supreme Court against FIR order in rape case

Leave a comment
Published On: By 
AMN/ WEB DESK

BJP leader and former minister Shahnawaz Hussain today approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order of registering an FIR against him in a rape case.

Earlier the Delhi High Court has ordered the police to file an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in a 2018 rape case and has given a period of three months to complete the investigation.

The Delhi High Court said after looking at the facts it was evident that the police were reluctant to file an FIR in the case.

The court also said the lower court had rejected the police argument and observed that the woman's complaint made a case for a cognizable offence.

In January 2018, a Delhi-based woman filed a petition in the lower court to file an FIR against Hussain. She alleged that the BJP leader had raped her and threatened to kill her.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC win by 3-1 against Goa FC

AMN The opening match of Durand Cup  at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.  Mohammedan SC won by 3- ...

Football: Durand Cup begins in Kolkata

AMN / KOLKATAThe Durand Cup 2022 opening match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa is underway at the Salt Lake S ...

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے چھیترویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم سے خطاب کیا اور کہا کہ حاشیہ پر رہنے والوں کے لیے ہمدردی، بھارت کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے

AMN / NEW DELHI صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ملک کے عوام سے کہا ہے کہ ...

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart