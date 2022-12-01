Shah Rukh Khan thanks Saudi Arabia Govt for shooting of his film Dunki

AMN / WEB DESK

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan concluded shooting of his upcoming film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Taking to Social media, he posted a video from the shoot location and extended his heartfelt gratitude towards the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture. The Ministry of Culture symbolizes the national and international advancement of culture in the Kingdom.

He also thanked the film’s team for making it a successful project.

In the video, Shah Rukh appeared in a black coat while also sporting black sunglasses to match with his attire. He appeared to be in the middle of the Arabian desert. He said, “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi.”

A very big Shukran to @mocsaudi_en , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth… pic.twitter.com/gjCqCMRSZk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2022

He further thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of Dunki. He added that it was ‘lovely’ shooting Dunki and further thanked the government for letting them film at the ‘spectacular locations’ of their country.

The film will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.