After shooting, Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah

AMN / WEB DESK

Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan Thursday performed Umrah in Makkah.

Umrah is ‘a visit’ to the Holy Kaaba (the Sacred House of God) in Arabic and can be performed by anyone, anytime of the year; unlike Hajj, which is an obligatory pilgrimage to Makkah, performed every year within the first 10 days of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh is seen wearing Rida and Izar. He also had his face covered with a mask. He was accompanied by some other people who appear to be his security personnel.

Yesterday Shah Rukh Khan concluded shooting of his upcoming film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Taking to Social media, he posted a video from the shoot location and extended his heartfelt gratitude towards the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture. The Ministry of Culture symbolizes the national and international advancement of culture in the Kingdom.

He also thanked the film’s team for making it a successful project.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Saudi Arabia Govt for shooting of his film Dunki

Written by Andalib Akhter, Photos social media