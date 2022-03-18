FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Mar 2022 07:41:26      انڈین آواز

Shah Rukh Khan announces his own OTT platform, SRK+

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a pleasant surprise as he announced the launch of his OTT platform SRK+. The announcement was made by SRK on social media, along with a poster, which hints that he is entering the world of OTT with his own platform. The poster shared by Shah Rukh had ‘SRK+ Coming Soon’ written on it. He captioned it saying, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein.” However, the details about SRK+ are yet to be revealed.

As Shah Rukh Khan ventures into the OTT space, Salman Khan responded to the news and sent him a congratulatory message on Twitter. Salman went on and told Shah Rukh that the party will be from his side, as he has a reason to celebrate with his new OTT venture.

Salman tweeted, “Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+.” Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, SRK will next be seen in Pathaan, which is set to release on January 25, 2023. This film will mark SRK’s comeback after four long years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BOXING: BFI names 5- member women’s squad for Asian Games

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, March 14: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian ...

Five Indian youth women clinch  gold at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal  Singh Bedi  It turned out to  be a golden Monday for Indian women pugilists as five of them- ...

Indian boxers win  six gold medals at  Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  It rained gold for India as six Junior boxers,- Vini, Yakshika , Vidhi, Nikita Chand, S ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart