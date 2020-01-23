FreeCurrencyRates.com

23 Jan 2020
Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK


Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can be discharged from the hospital soon, husband Javed Akhtar said.


The lyricist added that no serious harm was done and all the medical reports are positive. Shabana Azmi was admitted at Kokilaben Ambani hospital insuburban Andheri after initial treatment at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai.


Akhtar took to his Twitter to thank the fans for their concern and also updated on Shabana Azmi’s health. He tweeted, “Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room.”


Shabana Azmi suffered a head injury and sustained minor injuries to her backbone. Javed Akhtar escaped with a minor injury.


As soon as Shabana was brought to hospital, several Bollywood stars made their way to meet her. Javed Akhtar’s children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar were spotted making their way to the hospital. The Toofan actor was seen accompanied by his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Shabana’s niece Tabu was also seen rushing to the hospital to meet the veteran star. Anil Kapoor was also seen at the hospital.

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

