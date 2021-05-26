Severe Cyclonic storm Yass likely to cross North Odisha & West Bengal coasts around noon: IMD

AMN / WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department, IMD has said that the Very Severe Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to cross North Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore around noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kilometers gusting to 155 kilometers per hour.

IMD has said that Cyclone Yass lay centered at 0530 hrs today over north-west Bay of Bengal about 40 kilometers east of Damra, 90 kilometers south-southwest of Digha and 90 kilometers south-southeast of Balasore.

IMD has advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea during the cyclonic storm.