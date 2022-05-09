Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’: Heavy rain likely to lash Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal from tomorrow

WEB DESK

The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ over West-central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 16 kilomtres per hour during past six hours and lay centered at 1430 hours IST of today, over Westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 860 kms west-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 410 kms southeast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and 590 kms south of Puri, Odisha.

It is very likely to move northwestwards till tomorrow and reach West-central and adjoining North-west Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards North-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours, as per IMD, AMARAVATHI.

The District Collectors of Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh have alerted the District Administration to face any situation arising due to the impact of ‘Asani’ Cyclone.

The Coastal and North Coastal districts of AP experience heavy and gusty winds with sporadic rain fall from past 14 hours. Ryots in Godavari districts worry about their paddy crops which came harvesting stage.