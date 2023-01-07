Severe cold conditions continues in many parts of north India

AMN / WEB DESK

Severe cold and cold waves have affected normal life in most parts of North India. Mercury is being recorded around the freezing point in some parts of Shekhawati region and northern districts of Rajasthan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next four to five days. According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog will be observed in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Due to fog, over two dozen trains are running late in the Northern Railway region.

IMD said, Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is likely to witnessed in many pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. The Department said, minimum temperatures will be in the range of 1 to 5 degrees Celsius in many parts of plains of northwest India and in isolated pockets over adjoining area of north Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, Aya Nagar weather observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees celsius this morning. The Safdarjung area recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees celsius which was three degrees below the normal.

Rajasthan continues to reel under severe cold and cold waves. In view of the severe cold, all government and private schools in Jaipur, Jhalawar, Sriganganagar, and Hanumangarh districts have declared holiday till the 14th of January for students up to class 8.

The day temperature has also dropped below 20 degree Celsius in many districts.

Dense fog has affected road and rail traffic in the eastern and northern parts of the state. Due to the ongoing cold wave in the state for the last one week, there is a possibility of damage to the crops at some places.

The Met Department has issued an alert of cold wave and fog in the 11 districts. According to the department, relief is expected from cold waves and dense fog from tomorrow.