2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2020 11:29:59      انڈین آواز
Several states, experts ask Centre for extension of lockdown periods

Published On: By

Interacting with leaders of political parties in Parliament, through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that several state governments, district administrations and experts have asked for extension of the phase of lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

He noted that in these changing circumstances, the country should simultaneously try to bring about a change in its work culture and working style.

The Prime Minister said, the country is facing serious economic challenges as a result of COVID-19, and the government is committed to overcome it.

Saying that the entire world is currently facing the grave challenge of COVID-19, Mr. Modi added that the present situation is an epoch changing event in mankind’s history and India must evolve to counter its impact.

He praised the efforts of state governments working together with the Centre in this fight against the pandemic. Mr Modi said that the country has witnessed constructive and positive politics through the coming together of all sections of polity to present a united front in this battle.

The Prime Minister also praised the sense of belonging, discipline, dedication and commitment with which each and every citizen is contributing in this endeavour, be it in following social distancing, Janta Curfew or the Lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on Saturday on Covid-19 situation. Earlier, Prime minister had two interactions with chief ministers over the issue.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

