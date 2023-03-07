Several parts of Gujarat witness unseasonal rain & hailstorm

AMN

Several districts of Gujarat witnessed unseasonal rain and hailstorm yesterday. Heavy spell of unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty winds and hails lashed parts of South Gujarat districts such as Valsad, Dang, Narmada, Surat and union territory Daman.

Amreli, Rajkot in the Saurashtra region and several parts of Kutch also witnessed hail showers yesterday.

Also, parts of North Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Banaaskantha Sabarkantha, Patan and Mahesana also reported light rains. There were no immediate reports of damages due to the hailstorm.

Meaning, the sudden bout of rains have left the farmers worried about the adverse impact on their crops including mango.