Several measures taken to facilitate farmers at field during pandemic: Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Agriculture Ministry has been taking several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry in a statement said that there has been satisfactory progress of sowing area coverage under Kharif crops.

The Ministry said, about 220.24 lakh hectares area has been brought under sowing of rice as compared to around 188 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year. Sowing of pulses has been undertaken in about 100 lakh hectares area as compared to 79.30 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year.

In case of oilseeds, about 166.36 lakh hectares area has been brought under sowing as compared to 133.56 lakh hectares in last year. The Ministry said, about 51.54 lakh hectares area has been brought under sowing of sugarcane as compared to over 51 lakh hectare during the corresponding period of last year.

The Ministry said, in Rabi Marketing Season 2020-21, a total of nearly 421 Lakh Metric Tonnes wheat has arrived in FCI out of which around 390 Lakh Metric Tonne has been purchased.