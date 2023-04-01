इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2023 07:00:01      انڈین آواز
Several activities rolled out on statehood day of Odisha ahead of 3rd Education Working Group Meeting under India’s G20 Presidency

In Odisha, ahead of the third Education Working Group Meeting under India’s G20 Presidency to be held later this month, several activities are being rolled out from the auspicious occasion of the statehood day of Odisha today, April 1. Accordingly, month-long programmes have been scheduled to be held in many educational institutions in all the thirty districts of the State. The G20 meetings on the theme ‘Future of Work’ will be held in the capital Bhubaneswar from the coming 27th to the 29th of April with the participation of delegates of G20 nations.

The run-up to the G20 delegate-level deliberations under the Education Working Group to be held later this month, more than 35 institutes have girded up their loins to make the most out of this brilliant opportunity. Top-notch educational institutions like IIT, NIT, IIM, IISER, NCERT, ICAR, and Skill Development Institutes are anchoring several shows starting from Pravatpheri to cyclothon, webinars to seminars and competitions to conferences to fish out the best practices and proposals on the theme ‘Future of Work’ concerning education and skilling. The outcomes of these seminal activities will further be fine-tuned during the third Education Working Group Meeting before being factored into the cooperative framework of the G20 countries.

