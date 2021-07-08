Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
JEE Main exam dates are out; “Not Going Anywhere”: Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Talks Of Patch-Up With BJP
Chirag threatens to move court if uncle gets Cabinet berth on LJP’s quota
“Will Do What Sonia Gandhi Decides”: Amarinder Singh Amid Rift With Sidhu
Centre creates new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2021 03:48:58      انڈین آواز

Seven more women join PM Modi’s new Cabinet: Here’s the full list

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Seven more women ministers have joined the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers in the Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. With this the total number of women ministers rises to 11.

They are Meenakshi Lekhi BJP MP from Delhi, Anupriya Singh Patel MP from Apna Dal in UP, Shobha Karandlaje BJP MP from Karnataka, Darshana Vikram Jardosh BJP MP from Gujarat, Annapurna Devi BJP MP from Jharkhand, Pratima Bhoumik BJP MP from Tripura and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar BJP MP from Maharashtra.

BRIEF PROFILE OF WOMEN MINISTERS:

Meenakashi Lekhi

Meenakashi Lekhi, 54, is a Lok Sabha MP for New Delhi, serving as second term as MP. She has also been a Member of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). She is a Supreme Court Lawyer and Social Worker. She has studied LLB from Delhi University.

Anupriya Singh Patel

Anupriya Singh Patel, 40, is a Lok Sabha MP for Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, she is serving her second term as MP. She has previously served as Union Minister of State for Health under PM Narendra Modi. She has also served as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to beginning her political career, she worked as a Professor at Amity University, and has a MBA from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur.

Shobha Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje, 54, is a Lok Sabha MP for Udupi Chikmagalur in Karnataka, serving her second term as MP. She has been a one-time MLA and one-time MLC in Karnataka. She has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Karnataka, holding a range of portfolios across Food and Civil Supplies, Power, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj System. She has been in public life for 3 decades, since her student days.

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Darshana Vikram Jardosh, 60, is a Lok Sabha MP for Surat in Gujarat, serving third term as MP. She has also been Corporator of Surat Municipal Corporation and Member of Gujarat Social Welfare Board. She has served for 4 decades in public life. She is Director of ‘Sanskruti’, an art and cultural organization.

Annpurna Devi

Annpurna Devi, 51, is a Lok Sabha MP for Kodarma in Jharkhand, serving first term as MP. She has also been a four-time MLA from Jharkhand and Bihar. She has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Jharkhand, holding portfolios like Irrigation, Women & Child Welfare, Registration. She also served as Minister of State for Mines and Geology in the Government of Bihar, at a young age of 30.

Pratima Bhoumik

Pratima Bhoumik, 52, is a Lok Sabha MP for Tripura West in Tripura, serving first term as MP. She comes from a humble background, practices farming. She holds a Graduate degree in Bio-Science from Women’s College, Tripura University.

Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bharati Pravin Pawar, 42, is a Lok Sabha MP for Dindori in Maharashtra, serving as a first-term MP. She served as Member of Nashik Zila Parishad and worked for eradicating malnutrition and providing clean drinking water. Before joining public life, she was a Medical Practitioner. She holds a MBBS degree in Surgery from NDMVPS Medical College, Nashik.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf Udayan Mane makes the cut, with Anirban Lahiri makes up two-member men’s team for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace golfer Udayan Mane has made the cut to become the second Indian in the 60-player fiel ...

Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh named flag bearers of Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympic

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 5 July : Ace boxer MC Mary Kom and hockey team Captain Manpreet Singh were ...

Olympic atmosphere is very different from test games: Former hockey captain Zafar Iqbal

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Zafar Iqbal has cautioned the Indian Hockey team against being complace ...

خبرنامہ

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

دلیپ کمار ہمارے عہد کے ورسٹائل و لیجنڈری اداکار تھے،: عمران خان

WEB DESK پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے بولی وڈ لیجنڈری اداک ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz