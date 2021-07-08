Seven more women join PM Modi’s new Cabinet: Here’s the full list

WEB DESK

Seven more women ministers have joined the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers in the Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. With this the total number of women ministers rises to 11.

They are Meenakshi Lekhi BJP MP from Delhi, Anupriya Singh Patel MP from Apna Dal in UP, Shobha Karandlaje BJP MP from Karnataka, Darshana Vikram Jardosh BJP MP from Gujarat, Annapurna Devi BJP MP from Jharkhand, Pratima Bhoumik BJP MP from Tripura and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar BJP MP from Maharashtra.

BRIEF PROFILE OF WOMEN MINISTERS:

Meenakashi Lekhi

Meenakashi Lekhi, 54, is a Lok Sabha MP for New Delhi, serving as second term as MP. She has also been a Member of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). She is a Supreme Court Lawyer and Social Worker. She has studied LLB from Delhi University.

Anupriya Singh Patel

Anupriya Singh Patel, 40, is a Lok Sabha MP for Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, she is serving her second term as MP. She has previously served as Union Minister of State for Health under PM Narendra Modi. She has also served as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to beginning her political career, she worked as a Professor at Amity University, and has a MBA from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur.

Shobha Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje, 54, is a Lok Sabha MP for Udupi Chikmagalur in Karnataka, serving her second term as MP. She has been a one-time MLA and one-time MLC in Karnataka. She has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Karnataka, holding a range of portfolios across Food and Civil Supplies, Power, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj System. She has been in public life for 3 decades, since her student days.

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Darshana Vikram Jardosh, 60, is a Lok Sabha MP for Surat in Gujarat, serving third term as MP. She has also been Corporator of Surat Municipal Corporation and Member of Gujarat Social Welfare Board. She has served for 4 decades in public life. She is Director of ‘Sanskruti’, an art and cultural organization.

Annpurna Devi

Annpurna Devi, 51, is a Lok Sabha MP for Kodarma in Jharkhand, serving first term as MP. She has also been a four-time MLA from Jharkhand and Bihar. She has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Jharkhand, holding portfolios like Irrigation, Women & Child Welfare, Registration. She also served as Minister of State for Mines and Geology in the Government of Bihar, at a young age of 30.

Pratima Bhoumik

Pratima Bhoumik, 52, is a Lok Sabha MP for Tripura West in Tripura, serving first term as MP. She comes from a humble background, practices farming. She holds a Graduate degree in Bio-Science from Women’s College, Tripura University.

Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bharati Pravin Pawar, 42, is a Lok Sabha MP for Dindori in Maharashtra, serving as a first-term MP. She served as Member of Nashik Zila Parishad and worked for eradicating malnutrition and providing clean drinking water. Before joining public life, she was a Medical Practitioner. She holds a MBBS degree in Surgery from NDMVPS Medical College, Nashik.