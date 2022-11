AMN

Young Indian boxers continued their dominance at the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 as seven of them stormed into the finals after their stunning victories in La Nucia, Spain.

Youth Asian champions Vanshaj and Vishwanath Suresh, along with Ashish marched ahead in the men’s semifinals whereas Kirti (81kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg) and Ravina (63kg) progressed in the women’s section.