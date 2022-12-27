Seven Hills Hospital & JJ Hospital conduct mock drill to evaluate their preparedness in dealing with COVID-19

AMN

The Seven Hills Hospital and JJ Hospital in Mumbai conducted a mock drill to evaluate their preparedness and availability of resources in COVID-19 wards. The hospitals checked the oxygen supply unit, ICU equipment, medicines, manpower preparedness diagnostic systems during this drill. The hospital ensured the following treatment and triage protocols in COVID-19 wards.

The triage process treats patients equally based on objective, physiological and clinical criteria. In the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries like China, Japan, Brazil and South Korea, the Union Government issued guidelines asking hospitals to conduct mock drill exercises across the country.