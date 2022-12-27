heater
27 Dec 2022

Seven Hills Hospital & JJ Hospital conduct mock drill to evaluate their preparedness in dealing with COVID-19

AMN

The Seven Hills Hospital and JJ Hospital in Mumbai conducted a mock drill to evaluate their preparedness and availability of resources in COVID-19 wards. The hospitals checked the oxygen supply unit, ICU equipment, medicines, manpower preparedness diagnostic systems during this drill. The hospital ensured the following treatment and triage protocols in COVID-19 wards.

The triage process treats patients equally based on objective, physiological and clinical criteria. In the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries like China, Japan, Brazil and South Korea, the Union Government issued guidelines asking hospitals to conduct mock drill exercises across the country.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

پلاسٹک نے کشمیری خواتین کے لیے روزگار مشکل بنا دیا

سمیر مشتاقکشمیر میں خواتین کاریگروں کے پاس روایتی ٹوکریاں ب ...

دسترخوان پر باجرے کی شان

عندلیب اخترعام طور پر جوار، باجرے جیسے موٹے اناج کوجانوروں ا ...

