FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2022 02:19:21      انڈین آواز

Setback for Owaisi in Bihar; 4 AIMIM MLAs join RJD

Leave a comment
Published On: By

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

In a major setback for Asaduddin Owaisi’s, four of the five legislators of his All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) today joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Owaisi-led party made inroads into Bihar’s Seemanchal region in the 2020 assembly elections.

“The AIMIM MLAs have merged with our party. We are now the largest party in the state assembly,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters after the four AIMIM legislators joined the RJD and raised its effective strength to 80.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 77 legislators in the 243-seat assembly and its alliance partner, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) has 45 and Jiten Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has 4.

Today’s amalgation does not impact the ruling coalition’s numbers but lets the RJD make up for some of the losses suffered in the 2020 assembly elections when the AIMIM gained a firm foothold in the Seemanchal.

Image

The four MLAs – Syed Rukuuddin Ahmed from Baisi, Shahnawaj from Jokihat, Mohammed Anjar Nayami from Bahadurganj and Mohammed IzaharAshwi from Kochadhaman assembly constituency – said their move will help fast track development of the Seemanchal region that comprises Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj and Katihar districts. “We have taken the decision in the interest of development of Seemanchal,” said Shahnawaj.

“The RJD claims to protect the interests of minorities and weaker sections. But today, the party has not only betrayed the faith and belief of minorities but also proved that it does not want a strong party to emerge in the state that talks about fighting for Muslims, minorities and scheduled castes,” said Bihar AIMIM president Akhtarul Iman, the party’s fifth and only legislator in the assembly. Imam represents the Amour segment in Purnia in the assembly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart