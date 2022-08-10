Serena Williams announces retirement from professional tennis

AMN/ WEB DESK

American tennis legend Serena Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, has announced that she will retire from professional tennis. In an article for the Vogue Magazine, the 40-year-old star described her intention to finish her playing career as an evolution away from tennis. She explained that one of her biggest reasons for retirement is her intention to further expand her family. Serena has now set her eyes on the US Open which starts on the 29th of this month. It would be her last tournament.

In her reaction to the tennis great’s decision to retire, Britain’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu said she definitely changed the game. She added that there has not really been someone who dominated like her in the women’s game. Paying tribute to the tennis star, former world number one Billie Jean King said when Serena steps away from tennis, she will leave as the sport’s greatest player.

Serena Williams first major title was the 1999 US Open, when she was 17. She won her last Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open when she was eight weeks’ pregnant with daughter Olympia. Serena and older sister Venus have been widely regarded as changing the face of tennis and inspiring future players, as well as pushing for gender equality. With 23 Grand Slam singles titles – the most of any woman in the Open Era, Serena has also 73 WTA titles overall, including all four Slams at least three times, 39 combined major titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, 14 major doubles titles with sister Venus, four Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles 319 weeks at the top of the world rankings.