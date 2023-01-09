Sensex, Nifty witness gains of around 1.4 percent

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sensex and the Nifty on Monday witnessed gains of around 1.4 per cent. Index of top 30 companies at the Bombay Stock Exchange ended above 60,700 points. The index of top 50 companies at National Stock Exchange, closed above the 18,100 level. Both indices climbed amid positive global cues. The rupee also appreciated 36 paise against the US dollar.

The Sensex rose 847 points or 1.41 percent to settle at 60,747. The Nifty also climbed 242 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 18,101.

At forex market, the rupee appreciated 36 paise to closed at 82 rupees and 36 paise against the US dollar.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold futures for February was trading at 56,000 rupees per ten grams. Silver futures for March was trading at 69,250 rupees per kilogram when reports last came in.

Oil prices climbed more than three percent as China’s move to reopen its borders boosted the demand. In intra-day trade, Brent crude was trading at 81 dollars and 35 cents per barrel.