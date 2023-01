AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sensex and the Nifty fell around one percent on Tuesday. Index of top 30 companies at Bombay Stock Exchange ended near 60,100 points. The index of top 50 companies at National Stock Exchange, closed near 17,900 level. Both indices declined amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex plunged 632 points to settle at 60,115. The Nifty also slipped 187 points to finish at 17,914.