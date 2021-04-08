Sensex gains 84 pts to end at 49,746, Nifty rises 55 pts

AMN

The Sensex today rose modestly in sync with gains in the global equity markets. The Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange gained 84 points, or 0.17 percent, to trade at 49,746.

The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also climbed 55 points, or 0.37 percent to 14,874.

Equity benchmark indices ended the day little changed. Slipping from intra-day highs, Sensex managed to add 84 points during the day while Nifty 50 failed to cross the crucial resistance zone of 14,900. Bank stocks slipped later in the day, Bank Nifty, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Financial Services index closed in the red. Volatility inched higher and regained its position above 20 levels, after having dropped initially. Ultratech Cement and Titan Company were the top Sensex gainers, surging over 4% each. ONGC and Power Grid were among the top drags.