Sensex ends 137 points lower at 52794, Nifty closes at 15702

At the stock markets, falling for the sixth straight day, key indices erase all its early gains to end with slight losses on Friday. Rupee weakened 4 paise, against the dollar. At the stock markets, erasing all its solid gains in the last hour trade, the Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange ended 137 points, or 0.3 per cent, lower, at 52,794, today. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange shed 26 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 15,702.

At the forex market, the rupee depreciated four paise, to 77.45 against the dollar.

At the Multi-Commodity Exchange, gold for June futures, today, fell 0.1 per cent, to trade at 50,122 rupees per ten grams. But silver for July futures gained 0.4 per cent, to trade at 58,987 rupees per kilo.

Brent crude oil futures gained 85 cents, to trade at 108 dollars and 30 cents per barrel.