Sensex declines 389 points to close at 62,182

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sensex and the Nifty today fell more than half a per cent. The BSE Sensex finished below the 62,200 level while the Nifty settled below the 18,500 mark.

The Sensex declined 389 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 62,182. The Nifty also plunged 113 points, or 0.61 per cent, to end at 18,497.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index slipped 0.45 per cent and the Small-Cap index ended one per cent down.

In the Sensex pack, 12 companies posted gains while 18 logged losses. Nestle was the top gainer as it added 2.2 per cent followed by Titan, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, and Sun Pharma which surged 1.2 per cent each.

On the other hand, HCL Tech declined 6.7 per cent and Tech Mahindra plunged 3.6 per cent. Infosys fell 3.2 per cent and Wipro ended 2.4 per cent down.

In sectoral indices at BSE, four sectors gains while 16 logged losses. The FMCG sector gained 0.7 per cent and the Healthcare index added 0.2 per cent. Consumer Durable and Bankex both, indices rose 0.1 per cent each.

On the other side, the IT index tumbled three per cent, the Tech sector plunged two and half per cent, the Reality sector fell 1.5 per cent and the Metal index ended 1.2 per cent down.    
The overall breadth of the BSE trade was negative as shares of 1,134 companies gained while 2,391 fell. Shares of 115 companies remained unchanged.

