AMN/ WEB DESK

The Key domestic share markets today closed around half a percent down. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange ended below 57,600 level and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange settled below the 17,000 mark. Both indices witnessed losses for the fifth session in a row amid mixed cues from global share markets.

The Sensex declined 344 points, or 0.59 percent, to finish at 57,556. The Nifty also fell 71 points, or 0.42 percent, to settle at 16,972.