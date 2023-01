File Pic

The Sensex and the Nifty today witnessed modest losses in the afternoon trade amid mixed global cues. Index of top 30 companies at Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, was trading below 60,700 points while Nifty, index of top 50 companies at National Stock Exchange, was trading near the 18,000 level.

The Sensex declined 166 points, or 0.3 percent, to trade at 60,692. The Nifty-50 also slipped 57 point or 0.3 percent to trade at 18,050 when reports last came in.

https://amzn.to/3QSwD1y