Sensex climbs 443 points, Nifty settles above 17,650; bank, metal stocks climb

The Sensex and the Nifty on Monday Sep 5 rose more than half a percent. Both stock indices logged gains even as the global share markets were negative. The Sensex finished near 59,250 points while the Nifty settled above 17,650 level.

The Sensex climbed 443 points, or 0.75 per cent, to trade at 59,246. The Nifty was also up 126 points, or 0.72 per cent, settled at 17,667.

On the global front, Asian shares slipped today while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices. Wall Street fared better as S&P 500 futures rose 0.25 per cent, Nasdaq futures edged up 0.07 per cent and Dow Jones futures moved 0.37 per cent higher.

Here are the stock market highlights:

The overall market breadth stood positive as 2,219 shares advanced while 1,347 declined on BSE.

Top gainers & losers: On the stock-specific front, Hindalco was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 3.35 per cent to close at Rs 428.80. JSW Steel, NTPC, ITC and Sun Pharma were also among the gainers. In contrast, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Britannia, UltraTech Cement and Eicher Motors were among the top laggards.